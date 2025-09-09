Thaksin Shinawatra Faces Pivotal Supreme Court Ruling

In a case closely watched across Thailand, the Supreme Court is set to rule on whether former premier Thaksin Shinawatra must complete his prison term, which he previously bypassed through a hospital stay. The high-profile decision could see the influential billionaire behind bars, concluding years of legal and political drama.

After returning from 15 years of exile in 2023, Thaksin spent only brief moments in prison before his claims of health issues placed him in a hospital's VIP wing. His original eight-year sentence was reduced to one year by royal decree, raising public skepticism.

The judiciary's decision on the hospital detention's legitimacy could mark a critical point for Thaksin, especially after familial and political setbacks, including his daughter's recent ousting. This ruling comes amid continuing political tensions and allegations of justice evasion by Thaksin.

