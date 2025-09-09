Jerusalem Shooting Sparks Global Condemnation

On Monday, Israel decried the latest Jerusalem shooting as a 'horrific terror attack,' emphasizing the threat of terrorism. Palestinian assailants targeted a bus stop, claiming six lives and wounding 12 more at a bustling intersection in northern Jerusalem, according to police and emergency services.

Speaking about the impact of the attack, Yali Rothenberg, Israel's Accountant General of the Ministry of Finance, currently visiting India, shared personal and national sentiments over this tragedy. Rothenberg lamented the pattern of extremism marked by similarly tragic events in recent years.

Support also came from international leaders, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who condemned the attack and reaffirmed India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar addressed the global community, urging a collective stand against terrorism.