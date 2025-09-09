Left Menu

BRICS Alliance: Cracks in the Unity?

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro criticizes the BRICS alliance, claiming internal conflicts and unfair trade practices with the U.S. He cites historical animosities and accuses member nations of exploiting American markets. Navarro urges India to cease importing Russian oil and criticizes global trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 09:00 IST
The BRICS alliance's longevity is under scrutiny after sharp critiques from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro. In an interview, Navarro argued that longstanding animosities between member nations undermine their unity, while their trade strategies exploit the United States.

BRICS, initially consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates in 2024, with Indonesia joining in 2025. Despite this growth, Navarro suggested that the alliance's internal discord could be its downfall.

He accused these countries of sustaining themselves on U.S. markets through unfair trade practices and urged India to halt its Russian oil imports. He warned that continuing to align with Russia and China could have negative consequences for India and discussed the broader global trade dynamics heavily intertwined with American policies.

