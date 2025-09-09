Macron's Fifth Prime Minister in Crisis: A Political Quagmire

French President Emmanuel Macron is embroiled in a deep political crisis as he struggles to appoint his fifth prime minister in under two years. The vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, following disagreements over budget deficit plans, exemplifies the chaotic political landscape.

Bayrou's resignation is set to take place amidst a deeply fractured parliament where Macron's influence and his party's majority have waned significantly. His previous attempts to secure a stable government through snap elections have weakened his position further, rendering policy passage a significant challenge.

Macron is confronted with limited options: appoint a premier from his party, negotiate a coalition, or consider snap elections despite the potential rise of the far-right. The crisis highlights the broader issue of governability in France under its constitution, with some calling for a complete overhaul or even a switch to a parliamentary system.

