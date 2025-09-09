Left Menu

Macron's Fifth Prime Minister in Crisis: A Political Quagmire

French President Emmanuel Macron faces a political crisis as he attempts to appoint his fifth prime minister in less than two years. The political landscape is fractured, with no clear path out, following a parliamentary vote against current PM Francois Bayrou over budget deficit plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 09:32 IST
Macron's Fifth Prime Minister in Crisis: A Political Quagmire
Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is embroiled in a deep political crisis as he struggles to appoint his fifth prime minister in under two years. The vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, following disagreements over budget deficit plans, exemplifies the chaotic political landscape.

Bayrou's resignation is set to take place amidst a deeply fractured parliament where Macron's influence and his party's majority have waned significantly. His previous attempts to secure a stable government through snap elections have weakened his position further, rendering policy passage a significant challenge.

Macron is confronted with limited options: appoint a premier from his party, negotiate a coalition, or consider snap elections despite the potential rise of the far-right. The crisis highlights the broader issue of governability in France under its constitution, with some calling for a complete overhaul or even a switch to a parliamentary system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

 India
2
Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

 India
3
Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

 India
4
ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025