Left Menu

Indonesia's Economic Transformation: Purbaya's Vision Unveiled

Indonesia's new Finance Minister, Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, steps into office amidst market jitters following the departure of his predecessor, Sri Mulyani Indrawati. As currency falters and stocks slump, Purbaya vows to boost growth, pledging government and private sector cooperation to achieve ambitious economic targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 09:42 IST
Indonesia's Economic Transformation: Purbaya's Vision Unveiled

Indonesia's financial landscape witnessed a significant shift on Tuesday as Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa assumed the role of Finance Minister. Tasked with accelerating economic growth, he succeeds Sri Mulyani Indrawati, whose departure has sent ripples through financial markets, sparking concerns about the country's fiscal stability.

At a formal handover ceremony, Purbaya addressed global technological and geopolitical challenges, emphasizing his commitment to enhancing economic performance despite the difficulties. Sri Mulyani, recognized for her cautious fiscal policies, bid farewell to colleagues, expressing humility and acknowledging the inherent imperfections in her tenure.

The financial markets reacted sharply, with the central bank intervening in the foreign exchange market after the rupiah's decline against the U.S. dollar. The stock index continued its downward trajectory, weakened by the policy shift, while Purbaya targets progressive growth amid investor apprehensions.

TRENDING

1
NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

 India
2
Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

 India
3
Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

 India
4
ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025