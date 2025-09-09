Indonesia's Economic Transformation: Purbaya's Vision Unveiled

Indonesia's financial landscape witnessed a significant shift on Tuesday as Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa assumed the role of Finance Minister. Tasked with accelerating economic growth, he succeeds Sri Mulyani Indrawati, whose departure has sent ripples through financial markets, sparking concerns about the country's fiscal stability.

At a formal handover ceremony, Purbaya addressed global technological and geopolitical challenges, emphasizing his commitment to enhancing economic performance despite the difficulties. Sri Mulyani, recognized for her cautious fiscal policies, bid farewell to colleagues, expressing humility and acknowledging the inherent imperfections in her tenure.

The financial markets reacted sharply, with the central bank intervening in the foreign exchange market after the rupiah's decline against the U.S. dollar. The stock index continued its downward trajectory, weakened by the policy shift, while Purbaya targets progressive growth amid investor apprehensions.