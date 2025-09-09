Assam Prepares for PM Modi's Landmark Visit

Assam is buzzing with preparations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans a significant two-day visit starting from September 13. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has chaired meetings with various stakeholders to ensure a grand reception for the PM.

The visit coincides with the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, where the PM will release a Rs 100 commemorative coin. A key highlight on September 14 is the inauguration of the Guwahati-Ring Road and a bridge over the Brahmaputra River, along with laying the foundation stone for Mangaldoi Medical College Hospital.

Additionally, PM Modi will head to Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Golaghat district to dedicate a new bio-ethanol plant to the nation, constructed at a cost of Rs 4,200 crore. This visit promises to usher in significant infrastructural and cultural developments in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)