Assam Prepares for PM Modi's Landmark Visit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential two-day visit from September 13. The visit includes participation in Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations, inaugurating infrastructure, and dedicating a bio-ethanol plant worth Rs 4,200 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:36 IST
Assam is buzzing with preparations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans a significant two-day visit starting from September 13. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has chaired meetings with various stakeholders to ensure a grand reception for the PM.

The visit coincides with the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, where the PM will release a Rs 100 commemorative coin. A key highlight on September 14 is the inauguration of the Guwahati-Ring Road and a bridge over the Brahmaputra River, along with laying the foundation stone for Mangaldoi Medical College Hospital.

Additionally, PM Modi will head to Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Golaghat district to dedicate a new bio-ethanol plant to the nation, constructed at a cost of Rs 4,200 crore. This visit promises to usher in significant infrastructural and cultural developments in Assam.

