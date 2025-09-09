NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti announced his confidence in NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan's success in the Vice Presidential election. Bharti, speaking to ANI, emphasized that all NDA allies were united behind Radhakrishnan, expecting him to win with a significant margin.

The voting commenced on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other high-profile ministers and MPs, casting their votes early. Radhakrishnan, the Maharashtra Governor, is competing against joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy in what is being portrayed as a critical contest.

The election arrives following the recent resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the Vice President post due to health issues. With NDA's 427 MPs, Radhakrishnan is forecasted to secure enough votes for victory. Conversely, joint opposition candidate Reddy is backed by 354 MPs, with party leaders urging conscience-driven voting amidst a tension-filled political atmosphere.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi described this election as a vote for fairness and truthfulness, expressing that Radhakrishnan epitomizes these values. Both BJP-led and opposition parties conducted preliminary votes to ensure procedural correctness. The Shiromani Akali Dal announced a boycott of the election, reflecting discontent with the central government.

As the parliamentary election unfolds, the nation watches closely, with Radhakrishnan's candidacy receiving strong support despite joint opposition efforts. Parliamentary dynamics and strategic moves by abstaining parties like BJD and BRS could impact the final result.

(With inputs from agencies.)