Radhakrishnan's Ascendancy: NDA's Confidence Peaks Amid Vice Presidential Elections

The highly anticipated 15th Vice Presidential election commenced on Tuesday morning, drawing significant attention as NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan emerged as a frontrunner. BJP MP PP Chaudhary expressed his unwavering belief that not only NDA representatives but also members from the opposing INDIA bloc would back Radhakrishnan.

Amid accusations of voter misdirection by the opposition, Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey confidently asserted the NDA's majority. Dubey dismissed the opposition's attempts as diversionary tactics, emphasizing a strong voter mandate for Radhakrishnan.

BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri voiced similar optimism, predicting a landslide victory for Radhakrishnan. As voting got underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led by example, casting his vote early. The contest against B Sudershan Reddy comes as the Vice Presidential position has been keenly contested following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation.