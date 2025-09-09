Left Menu

Radhakrishnan's Ascendancy: NDA's Confidence Peaks Amid Vice Presidential Elections

As voting commences for the 15th Vice Presidential election, BJP exudes confidence in NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan's victory. With several opposing MPs reportedly lending support, the NDA asserts dominance, despite the opposition's concerns of misleading tactics. The election pits Radhakrishnan against joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:12 IST
Radhakrishnan's Ascendancy: NDA's Confidence Peaks Amid Vice Presidential Elections
BJP MP PP Chaudhary (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated 15th Vice Presidential election commenced on Tuesday morning, drawing significant attention as NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan emerged as a frontrunner. BJP MP PP Chaudhary expressed his unwavering belief that not only NDA representatives but also members from the opposing INDIA bloc would back Radhakrishnan.

Amid accusations of voter misdirection by the opposition, Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey confidently asserted the NDA's majority. Dubey dismissed the opposition's attempts as diversionary tactics, emphasizing a strong voter mandate for Radhakrishnan.

BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri voiced similar optimism, predicting a landslide victory for Radhakrishnan. As voting got underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led by example, casting his vote early. The contest against B Sudershan Reddy comes as the Vice Presidential position has been keenly contested following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation.

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

 India
2
Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

 India
3
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Seeks Legal Shield Against Digital Exploitation

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Seeks Legal Shield Against Digital Exploitation

 India
4
India's Markets Regulator Ordered to Clarify Document Disclosure in Jane Street Case

India's Markets Regulator Ordered to Clarify Document Disclosure in Jane Str...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025