Tragic Protests Erupt in Nepal Amid Social Media Ban
India expressed deep sadness over the deaths in Nepal due to violent protests against a social media ban. At least 19 people were killed and over 300 injured. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs urged for peaceful conflict resolution and advised caution for Indian nationals in Nepal.
India expressed profound sorrow on Tuesday concerning the tragic loss of numerous young lives during protests in Nepal.
The demonstrations, sparked by a government ban on social media sites, escalated into violence in Kathmandu and other areas, resulting in at least 19 deaths and injuries exceeding 300.
As a neighboring ally, India urged the parties involved to exercise restraint and pursue peaceful resolutions through dialogue, while also advising Indian nationals in Nepal to remain cautious.
