Tragic Protests Erupt in Nepal Amid Social Media Ban

India expressed profound sorrow on Tuesday concerning the tragic loss of numerous young lives during protests in Nepal.

The demonstrations, sparked by a government ban on social media sites, escalated into violence in Kathmandu and other areas, resulting in at least 19 deaths and injuries exceeding 300.

As a neighboring ally, India urged the parties involved to exercise restraint and pursue peaceful resolutions through dialogue, while also advising Indian nationals in Nepal to remain cautious.

