India Elects New Vice President Amid Political Maneuvering

On Tuesday, Indian lawmakers commenced voting to elect a new vice president following the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar more than a month ago.

Dhankhar resigned in July, citing health reasons, although his term was not set to expire until 2027. India's constitution mandates that federal lawmakers participate in a secret ballot to elect the vice president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling coalition has nominated C P Radhakrishnan, a former member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the current governor of Maharashtra, as their candidate. The opposition has put forward B Sudershan Reddy, a former supreme court judge, as their choice.

Radhakrishnan is anticipated to secure victory due to the substantial parliamentary support the BJP and its allies currently possess. The vice president occupies the second-highest constitutional office in India, chairs the upper house of parliament, and serves temporarily as president if a vacancy arises.

Despite holding these titles, the roles of president and vice president are mostly ceremonial, with executive powers residing with the prime minister and the cabinet.