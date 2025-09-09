Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi-Ramgoolam Talks in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius leader Navinchandra Ramgoolam will engage in bilateral discussions in Varanasi to bolster strategic partnerships. Ramgoolam's visit spans multiple Indian cities, focusing on enhancing cooperation in defense, trade, and investment. Celebrations include cultural events and a grand local reception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 09-09-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 12:39 IST
During a visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral discussions with Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam on September 11, aiming to enhance strategic partnerships between India and Mauritius. This key meeting will take place amidst a vibrant local reception.

Navinchandra Ramgoolam's trip extends over three days in Varanasi, commencing September 10, with local BJP members orchestrating a grand welcome for the leaders. The visit highlights key areas of cooperation, including defense, trade, and investment, as part of an eight-day tour across India.

The cultural significance of the visit is underscored by planned events and Ramgoolam's participation in the Ganga Aarti and prayer rituals at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Beyond Varanasi, his itinerary encompasses visits to major cities like Mumbai, Ayodhya, and Tirupati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

