BJP Worker Pursues Controversial Allegation Against Rahul Gandhi
A BJP worker has claimed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen, impacting his eligibility for Indian elections. The worker presented alleged evidence to the Enforcement Directorate. The Allahabad High Court is examining the case, ordering protection for the petitioner amid perceived threats.
- Country:
- India
In a move stirring political discourse, a Karnataka BJP worker has alleged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's British citizenship, raising questions about his eligibility to contest in Indian elections. During a recent deposition, the worker presented purported evidence to the Enforcement Directorate, prompting further investigation.
According to sources from the Enforcement Directorate, the worker submitted various documents, claiming to possess critical information, while being questioned under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The Congress party has currently refrained from commenting on the development.
The Allahabad High Court is poised to examine the claim, having already ensured round-the-clock security for the petitioner due to perceived threats. This ongoing legal scenario adds yet another layer to the complex political dynamics in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India to Lead at 28th Universal Postal Congress with Groundbreaking UPI-UPU Integration
Three Defecting BJP Leaders Strengthen Manipur Congress
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns following violent protests in Kathmandu, other cities: Nepali Congress sources.
Wave of Change in Assam: Former MLAs Join the Congress Revolution
BKU Leader Slams Congress President Over Farmer Snub