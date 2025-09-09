Left Menu

Political Saga: The Rise and Fall of K P Sharma Oli in Nepal

K P Sharma Oli, a veteran politician in Nepal, assumed power for the third time in 2024, aiming for stability. However, his tenure was cut short by protests over corruption and social media bans. Oli's political journey reflects a pro-China stance and complex relations with India and Nepal's political landscape.

In a dramatic turn of events, K P Sharma Oli, Nepal's veteran politician, stepped down after his third term as Prime Minister, heralded initially as a beacon for stability. Following massive protests over alleged corruption and controversial social media bans, which led to numerous casualties, Oli's tenure was cut abruptly short.

Oli, known for his staunch pro-China policies, has had a turbulent political career marked by strained relations with neighboring India. His leadership saw Nepal's political map redrawn, incorporating territories disputed with India, escalating tensions between the nations.

Nepal's political landscape, which has seen 14 governments over 17 years, is once again engulfed in instability following Oli's controversial resignation. This upheaval underscores the challenges inherent within Nepal's political system and the regional dynamics influencing its course.

