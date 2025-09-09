France's 'Block Everything' Movement Sparks Nationwide Protests

France is bracing for widespread protests led by the growing 'Block Everything' movement, which has united diverse political factions against the current government. As demonstrators prepare to mobilize across the country, security services are grappling with the movement's decentralized and unpredictable nature.

Originating online, the movement stems from deep-rooted political and economic frustrations, capturing support from both left and right-wing groups. The lack of centralized leadership and coordination through social media have made the full scale of the protests difficult to predict.

Authorities are preparing by deploying a substantial police presence to manage the anticipated crowds, while protesters aim to target critical infrastructure, from airports to highways. The protests reflect broader discontent with perceived inequality and corporate favoritism under President Macron's administration.