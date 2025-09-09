Left Menu

Modi Surveys Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster in Decades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey and on-ground reviews in Punjab to assess the severe flood damage, meeting with senior officials and flood-affected residents. This deluge is Punjab's worst since 1988, caused by swollen rivers due to heavy rains in neighboring states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:46 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of flood-ravaged Punjab on Tuesday, witnessing the state's worst deluge since 1988. The Prime Minister's visit is part of a day-long trip that includes flood assessments in Himachal Pradesh as well.

Modi is set to chair a review meeting with senior officials in Gurdaspur, where discussions will focus on the on-ground situation. The region has been greatly impacted by the flooding of rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi due to heavy rainfall in neighboring catchment areas.

Additionally, he will interact with flood-affected residents and rescue teams including the NDRF, SDRF, and Aapda Mitra Team. In a message on X, Modi assured, 'The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour.'

