Congress Raises Alarm Over Voter Fraud in Maharashtra's Rajura Constituency

The Congress accused the BJP of facilitating voter fraud in Maharashtra's Rajura constituency, citing unaddressed complaints and electoral misconduct. Despite raising concerns, authorities have not acted, prompting Congress to warn of legal action. Allegations include fake voter registrations and illicit cash seizure involving a BJP candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday raised grave concerns over alleged voter fraud in the Rajura assembly constituency, akin to the Mahadevapura incident. They threatened legal action if no steps are taken in the next month.

At a press conference, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe claimed inactive follow-up on an FIR filed 11 months ago regarding 'bogus online voter registrations' in Rajura. Neither BJP media coordinator Navnath Bun nor spokesperson Keshav Upadhye responded to calls regarding the issue.

Londhe further alleged that in early October 2024, over 11,000 fraudulent voters were registered online in Rajura. Following Congress candidate Subhash Dhote's complaint, nearly 7,000 names were removed, but crucial details on the fraudulent registrations remain undisclosed by authorities.

Additionally, Londhe accused BJP's candidate of being caught with substantial cash and electoral materials, emphasizing inaction from authorities. Despite repeated appeals by Congress to election officials, no advancements have occurred. Congress candidate Subhash Dhote, who narrowly lost to BJP's Deorao Bhongle, was also present at the press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

