Congress Gears Up With Intensive Training Camps in Gujarat

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will lead a 10-day training camp for district heads in Gujarat. The 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan' event aims to prep leaders for the 2027 elections, featuring input from experts. Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders will participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Junagadh | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to bolster its organizational strength ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, Congress is launching a 10-day training camp in Junagadh, Gujarat. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the event, which is part of the initiative named 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan'.

The camp will be held from September 10 to 19, featuring experts from politics, social, and economic fields to guide the district unit heads. Prominent party leader Rahul Gandhi is set to participate, enhancing the camp's significance.

This marks the second training camp in the region, with the inaugural session taking place in Anand last July. With newly appointed district presidents at the fore, Congress aims to create a solid roadmap through these trainings as it aligns strategies under Mission 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

