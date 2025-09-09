Congress Gears Up With Intensive Training Camps in Gujarat

In a bid to bolster its organizational strength ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, Congress is launching a 10-day training camp in Junagadh, Gujarat. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the event, which is part of the initiative named 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan'.

The camp will be held from September 10 to 19, featuring experts from politics, social, and economic fields to guide the district unit heads. Prominent party leader Rahul Gandhi is set to participate, enhancing the camp's significance.

This marks the second training camp in the region, with the inaugural session taking place in Anand last July. With newly appointed district presidents at the fore, Congress aims to create a solid roadmap through these trainings as it aligns strategies under Mission 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)