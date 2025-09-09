Nepal Erupts in Unrest: PM Oli Resigns Amidst Violent Protests
Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned amid nationwide protests against corruption and a controversial social media ban. The unrest, leading to 19 deaths, marks the country's worst conflict in decades, intensifying as demonstrators demanded political change and economic opportunities in defiance of government-imposed curfews.
Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli stepped down on Tuesday as widespread protests against government corruption and a contested social media ban escalated. The surrender followed a period of violence, highlighting deep political divides and resulting in 19 casualties, exacerbating Nepal's enduring instability.
The resignation leaves the country in a state of political uncertainty, as protestors took to the streets demanding solutions to economic and governmental grievances. The demonstrators, undeterred by a government-imposed curfew, met heavy resistance from security forces who deployed tear gas and rubber bullets.
As factions clashed, the call for new leadership took center stage. High-spirited youths celebrated the resignation by storming parliament, marking it as a victory against oppression. Yet, the road to resolution remains unclear as Nepal grapples with political turbulence amid public outrage.
