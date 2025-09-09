Left Menu

Nepal Erupts in Unrest: PM Oli Resigns Amidst Violent Protests

Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned amid nationwide protests against corruption and a controversial social media ban. The unrest, leading to 19 deaths, marks the country's worst conflict in decades, intensifying as demonstrators demanded political change and economic opportunities in defiance of government-imposed curfews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:29 IST
Nepal Erupts in Unrest: PM Oli Resigns Amidst Violent Protests

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli stepped down on Tuesday as widespread protests against government corruption and a contested social media ban escalated. The surrender followed a period of violence, highlighting deep political divides and resulting in 19 casualties, exacerbating Nepal's enduring instability.

The resignation leaves the country in a state of political uncertainty, as protestors took to the streets demanding solutions to economic and governmental grievances. The demonstrators, undeterred by a government-imposed curfew, met heavy resistance from security forces who deployed tear gas and rubber bullets.

As factions clashed, the call for new leadership took center stage. High-spirited youths celebrated the resignation by storming parliament, marking it as a victory against oppression. Yet, the road to resolution remains unclear as Nepal grapples with political turbulence amid public outrage.

TRENDING

1
Vijay Kedia-backed TechD Cybersecurity Sets IPO Price Band for September Launch

Vijay Kedia-backed TechD Cybersecurity Sets IPO Price Band for September Lau...

 India
2
Ange Postecoglou Returns to Premier League as Nottingham Forest Coach

Ange Postecoglou Returns to Premier League as Nottingham Forest Coach

 Global
3
Aid and Resilience: Modi's Rs 1,600 Crore Boost to Flood-hit Punjab

Aid and Resilience: Modi's Rs 1,600 Crore Boost to Flood-hit Punjab

 India
4
Francois Bayrou Resigns After Confidence Vote Defeat

Francois Bayrou Resigns After Confidence Vote Defeat

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025