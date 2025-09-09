Devastation in Yarova: Ukrainian Village Hit by Russian Glide Bomb
A Russian glide bomb struck the village of Yarova in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 21 people as they waited to receive their pensions. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy condemned the attack and urged international sanctions against Russia. Talks on further economic measures are ongoing among US and European officials.
A tragic attack occurred in eastern Ukraine when a Russian glide bomb hit the village of Yarova, killing at least 21 people, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The villagers were waiting in line outside to collect their pensions, marking another grim chapter in the ongoing conflict.
In a statement on Telegram, President Zelenskyy called the attack "frankly brutal" and appealed for international economic sanctions against Russia. He emphasized the need for strong global action, urging responses from the United States, Europe, and the G20 to deter further aggression.
Discussions between US and European officials are underway, exploring diverse economic measures, including additional sanctions and tariffs on Russian oil, aiming to pressure Russia following its persistent aerial strikes on Ukraine.
