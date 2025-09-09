Sweden Strengthens Defense with Polish Air Systems Deal

In a strategic move to enhance national security, Sweden has announced plans to acquire the Polish handheld short-range air defense system, PIORUN.

The deal, valued at 3 billion crowns (approximately $320.33 million), was confirmed by Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson on the social media platform X on Tuesday.

This acquisition highlights Sweden's ongoing efforts to strengthen its military capabilities amid evolving security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)