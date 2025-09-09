Sweden Strengthens Defense with Polish Air Systems Deal
Sweden is set to purchase the PIORUN handheld short-range air defense system from Poland for 3 billion crowns, highlighting a significant military investment to bolster its defense capabilities. This deal underscores the Nordic country's focus on enhancing national security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:48 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
In a strategic move to enhance national security, Sweden has announced plans to acquire the Polish handheld short-range air defense system, PIORUN.
The deal, valued at 3 billion crowns (approximately $320.33 million), was confirmed by Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson on the social media platform X on Tuesday.
This acquisition highlights Sweden's ongoing efforts to strengthen its military capabilities amid evolving security challenges in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sweden
- PIORUN
- air defense
- Poland
- Pal Jonson
- crowns
- Swedish
- defense system
- security
- investment
Advertisement