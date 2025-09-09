Left Menu

Brazil's Supreme Court Deliberates Bolsonaro's Fate

Brazil's Supreme Court is in its final phase of voting on the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of plotting a coup post-2022 election defeat. The justice panel, led by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, is expected to reach a verdict by week's end.

Brasilia | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:57 IST
  Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's Supreme Court commenced the decisive voting stage on Tuesday in the trial of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro. The case accuses Bolsonaro of attempting a coup to stay in power post his electoral loss in 2022.

Presiding over the case, Justice Alexandre de Moraes led the voting as the first of the panel's five justices. The conclusion of this high-stakes trial is anticipated by the end of the week.

The trial marks a significant moment in Brazil's judicial and political history, reflecting ongoing tensions in the nation's democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

