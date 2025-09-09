Brazil's Supreme Court Deliberates Bolsonaro's Fate
Brazil's Supreme Court is in its final phase of voting on the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of plotting a coup post-2022 election defeat. The justice panel, led by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, is expected to reach a verdict by week's end.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:57 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's Supreme Court commenced the decisive voting stage on Tuesday in the trial of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro. The case accuses Bolsonaro of attempting a coup to stay in power post his electoral loss in 2022.
Presiding over the case, Justice Alexandre de Moraes led the voting as the first of the panel's five justices. The conclusion of this high-stakes trial is anticipated by the end of the week.
The trial marks a significant moment in Brazil's judicial and political history, reflecting ongoing tensions in the nation's democratic processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkish Activist's Trial Raises Questions of Freedom and Justice
High Stakes at Fairway: Routh Takes Legal Swing in Trump Assassination Trial
Le Pen's 2027 Presidential Run Hinges on Upcoming Appeal Trial
Routh's Lone Defense: A Trial Against Odds
Brazil on Edge: Protests Erupt Amid Bolsonaro's Trial