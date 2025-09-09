Sachin Pilot Amplifies 'Vote Chori' Campaign in Chhattisgarh

In a significant political move, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday led a high-profile state-level 'vote chori' campaign in Chhattisgarh. The initiative targets the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling for those responsible for purported electoral malpractice to 'leave the throne' without delay. Pilot declared the escalation of the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodd' campaign across the state.

During a speech in Bilaspur, Pilot asserted, 'We are committed to advancing the 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' campaign throughout the state. We will educate the populace, running this campaign for several days to compel the government to heed our protest...' Meanwhile, in Bihar, the Congress party under Rahul Gandhi's leadership completed a 16-day yatra to underscore alleged 'vote chori' by the BJP and voter list discrepancies managed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), concluding in Patna.

Beginning on August 17, the campaign, initiated by Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, traversed 25 districts, including Aurangabad, Gayaji, and Siwan. The concluding rally in Patna witnessed participation from leaders such as TMC's Yusuf Pathan, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut, and more from the INDIA bloc. Voice was lent to the movement by prominent figures such as Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and TN Chief Minister MK Stalin, joined by CMs from Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana.