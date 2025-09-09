Left Menu

Nepal in Crisis: PM Resigns Amid Nationwide Unrest

Nepal is facing a severe political crisis as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns amid widespread protests. The unrest, led by students, focuses on issues like social media bans and corruption. Demonstrations have resulted in property damage and calls for action against corruption and accountability for deaths.

Updated: 09-09-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:54 IST
Nepal is grappling with a significant political crisis following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation amid massive nationwide protests. Demonstrators attacked residences of political figures, party headquarters, and even vandalized the parliament, in reaction to the deaths of 19 individuals during police action.

The protests, primarily led by students, have highlighted public grievances against the Oli administration, including a contentious social media ban and alleged corruption. Despite curfews and heavy police presence, protestors resorted to arson and stormed key sites in the capital with their demands for accountability and justice.

The agitation gained momentum after the government initially banned 26 social media sites, later revoking the restriction amid pressure. The Gen Z-led protests have called for freedom of expression and political reforms, gaining notable traction by utilizing social media platforms to expose alleged corrupt practices among government elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

