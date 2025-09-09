Tragic Traffic Snarl Claims Life Amid Protests
A two-year-old girl died from pneumonia after being stuck in traffic due to protests for the detained Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik. Her vehicle couldn't pass through despite police intervention. Heavy deployment of forces couldn't prevent the protests from continuing in Doda.
A tragic incident unfolded in Doda as a two-year-old girl suffering from pneumonia died in transit to a hospital. The family's vehicle was stuck in traffic due to protests over AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's detention under the Public Safety Act.
The father alleged police inaction despite requests to clear their path. The child was en route to Government Medical College after being referred from a local health center.
Protests by Malik's supporters persisted, causing chaos despite law enforcement efforts. Tensions remained high, with significant police and paramilitary presence deployed to manage the situation.
