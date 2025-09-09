Left Menu

Tragic Traffic Snarl Claims Life Amid Protests

A two-year-old girl died from pneumonia after being stuck in traffic due to protests for the detained Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik. Her vehicle couldn't pass through despite police intervention. Heavy deployment of forces couldn't prevent the protests from continuing in Doda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doda | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:58 IST
Tragic Traffic Snarl Claims Life Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Doda as a two-year-old girl suffering from pneumonia died in transit to a hospital. The family's vehicle was stuck in traffic due to protests over AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's detention under the Public Safety Act.

The father alleged police inaction despite requests to clear their path. The child was en route to Government Medical College after being referred from a local health center.

Protests by Malik's supporters persisted, causing chaos despite law enforcement efforts. Tensions remained high, with significant police and paramilitary presence deployed to manage the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Radhakrishnan on VP poll win; says his life devoted to serving society, empowering poor.

PM Modi congratulates Radhakrishnan on VP poll win; says his life devoted to...

 India
2
Controversial Israeli Strike on Hamas in Qatar Stirs Global Reactions

Controversial Israeli Strike on Hamas in Qatar Stirs Global Reactions

 Global
3
Rajasthan's Strict Anti-Conversion Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar

Rajasthan's Strict Anti-Conversion Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar

 India
4
Fugitive Caught: CBI Nabs Vyapam Scam Accused After Eight Years

Fugitive Caught: CBI Nabs Vyapam Scam Accused After Eight Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025