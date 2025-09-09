Surprise Ouster: Sri Mulyani's Sudden Exit as Indonesia's Finance Minister
Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia's Finance Minister, was abruptly replaced by Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa following a call from President Prabowo Subianto. Known for her cautious fiscal approach, her exit reflects potential fiscal disagreements with Prabowo's ambitious spending plans, which include a significant boost for a free meals program.
Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia's Finance Minister, was unexpectedly dismissed from her role. A call from President Prabowo Subianto's office informed her of the decision, highlighting the abrupt nature of this political maneuver.
Sri Mulyani was recognized for her prudent management and market-assuring strategies that were increasingly at odds with President Prabowo's ambitious economic agenda. Her removal signals a shift in policy direction under Prabowo's administration.
Sources reveal Prabowo only initially retained her due to political pressures to maintain market stability. The ousting reflects unresolved fiscal differences, particularly as Prabowo ramps up spending for initiatives like a major free meals program.
