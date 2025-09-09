BJP Poised to Dominate Bodoland Elections Amidst New Alliances
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed confidence in the BJP's potential to emerge as the largest party in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council elections. The party aims to ensure sustained peace in the region, contesting 32 out of 40 seats in the coalition-led election.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed confidence that the BJP may become the dominant party in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council elections, scheduled for September 22. This follows an intensive campaign in which the BJP has emerged as a major contender in the region.
The chief minister highlighted that the BJP's strong performance is part of a strategic push for peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region. The BJP, which was previously a smaller player, is contesting 32 of the available 40 seats in this election.
This election sees the BJP working within a coalition, including the United People's Party Liberal and the Gana Suraksha Party. The election pits the BJP against the Bodoland People's Front, the incumbent power in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cabinet approves SOP for removal of foreigners under Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.
Festive Spirit Envelops DUSU Elections as North Campus Comes Alive
District commissioners empowered to serve 10-day notice to suspected foreigners, decide on citizenship post deadline: Himanta Biswa Sarma.
BSP's 'Sarvajan Hitay Jagruk Yatra': A March for Social Justice Ahead of Bihar Elections
Madhya Pradesh Embraces Direct Elections and Vehicle Scrapping Benefits