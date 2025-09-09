AIADMK Stalwart K A Sengottaiyan Calls for Unity Amid Political Tensions

Veteran AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan on Tuesday met Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, discussing efforts to unify and strengthen the AIADMK by reinstating expelled leaders.

Despite being relieved from party positions after insisting on the return of former members, Sengottaiyan emphasized his commitment to reinforcing AIADMK in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

During his Delhi visit on September 8, discussions with Shah and Sitharaman centered on the political landscape in Tamil Nadu, with Sengottaiyan advocating for unity and expressing democratic viewpoints.

(With inputs from agencies.)