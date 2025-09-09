Left Menu

AIADMK Stalwart K A Sengottaiyan Calls for Unity Amid Political Tensions

Veteran AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan met Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss unifying the party by bringing back expelled leaders. Despite being relieved from his posts, Sengottaiyan emphasized strengthening the party for the 2026 Assembly elections. Discussions revolved around the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:47 IST
AIADMK Stalwart K A Sengottaiyan Calls for Unity Amid Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan on Tuesday met Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, discussing efforts to unify and strengthen the AIADMK by reinstating expelled leaders.

Despite being relieved from party positions after insisting on the return of former members, Sengottaiyan emphasized his commitment to reinforcing AIADMK in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

During his Delhi visit on September 8, discussions with Shah and Sitharaman centered on the political landscape in Tamil Nadu, with Sengottaiyan advocating for unity and expressing democratic viewpoints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Godrej Interio Aims for Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue Boost with Rs 300 Crore Investment

Godrej Interio Aims for Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue Boost with Rs 300 Crore Inve...

 India
2
PM Modi expresses confidence that Radhakrishnan will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen constitutional values.

PM Modi expresses confidence that Radhakrishnan will be an outstanding VP, w...

 India
3
Tragic Loss in Kalu: Sisters Swept Away in River Mishap

Tragic Loss in Kalu: Sisters Swept Away in River Mishap

 India
4
The Resilient Shadow: Khalil Al-Hayya's Ascent in Hamas Leadership

The Resilient Shadow: Khalil Al-Hayya's Ascent in Hamas Leadership

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025