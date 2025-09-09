Left Menu

C.P. Radhakrishnan Elected as India's New Vice President

Indian lawmakers have elected C.P. Radhakrishnan, a former parliamentarian from the BJP, as the new vice president. Radhakrishnan succeeds Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned due to health issues. Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes against opposition candidate B. Sudershan Reddy's 300, ensuring his victory.

On Tuesday, India's lawmakers elected C.P. Radhakrishnan as the country's new vice president following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, earlier this year.

The election was conducted by secret ballot, with Radhakrishnan winning 452 of 752 preferential votes, as confirmed by P.C. Mody, the secretary-general of parliament's upper house. Opposition nominee B. Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, garnered 300 votes. The vice president holds a largely ceremonial role, serving as chair of the upper house and stepping in as president when necessary.

Radhakrishnan's election comes as the Modi government, and its allies, continue to enjoy significant parliamentary support. The former parliamentarian and current governor of Maharashtra was the favored candidate of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

