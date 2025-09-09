Left Menu

UN Chief Condemns Israel's Actions in Qatar

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized Israel for violating Qatar's sovereignty. He applauded Qatar's efforts towards a Gaza ceasefire and urged all parties to focus on a permanent ceasefire. Guterres emphasized the importance of cooperation instead of escalating conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:36 IST
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has openly criticized recent Israeli strikes, describing them as a blatant breach of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Guterres highlighted Qatar's constructive role in facilitating a ceasefire in Gaza and advocating for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

In his address, he called on all involved parties to collaborate towards establishing a lasting ceasefire, stressing the need to focus on peace-building over conflict escalation.

