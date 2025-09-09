C P Radhakrishnan Triumphs in Vice Presidential Election
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on winning the vice presidential poll. Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes against B Sudershan Reddy's 300 votes. Modi praised Radhakrishnan's dedication to serving society and expressed confidence in his ability to enhance constitutional values and Parliamentary discourse.
C P Radhakrishnan has been elected as India's Vice President following a decisive win in the recent polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly congratulated the BJP-led NDA candidate, expressing confidence in his future contributions. Radhakrishnan won by a significant margin, garnering 452 votes, while Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy received 300 votes, according to Returning Officer P C Mody.
Modi highlighted Radhakrishnan's lifelong commitment to serving society and empowering marginalized communities, stating that he anticipates Radhakrishnan will uphold constitutional values and enrich Parliamentary discussions. Of the 767 MPs, a turnout of 98.2% was observed, with 752 valid votes cast.
