C P Radhakrishnan Triumphs in Vice Presidential Election

C P Radhakrishnan has been elected as India's Vice President following a decisive win in the recent polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly congratulated the BJP-led NDA candidate, expressing confidence in his future contributions. Radhakrishnan won by a significant margin, garnering 452 votes, while Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy received 300 votes, according to Returning Officer P C Mody.

Modi highlighted Radhakrishnan's lifelong commitment to serving society and empowering marginalized communities, stating that he anticipates Radhakrishnan will uphold constitutional values and enrich Parliamentary discussions. Of the 767 MPs, a turnout of 98.2% was observed, with 752 valid votes cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)