C P Radhakrishnan Triumphs in Vice Presidential Election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on winning the vice presidential poll. Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes against B Sudershan Reddy's 300 votes. Modi praised Radhakrishnan's dedication to serving society and expressed confidence in his ability to enhance constitutional values and Parliamentary discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:44 IST
C P Radhakrishnan has been elected as India's Vice President following a decisive win in the recent polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly congratulated the BJP-led NDA candidate, expressing confidence in his future contributions. Radhakrishnan won by a significant margin, garnering 452 votes, while Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy received 300 votes, according to Returning Officer P C Mody.

Modi highlighted Radhakrishnan's lifelong commitment to serving society and empowering marginalized communities, stating that he anticipates Radhakrishnan will uphold constitutional values and enrich Parliamentary discussions. Of the 767 MPs, a turnout of 98.2% was observed, with 752 valid votes cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

