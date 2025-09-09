Left Menu

Stalemate at Panitanki: Border Tensions Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

Political unrest in Nepal has resulted in a standstill at Panitanki, a critical border crossing with India. Increased security measures are in place after massive protests led to destruction and a resignation in Nepal. Cross-border movement remains heavily restricted amid continued tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darjeeling | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Political unrest in Nepal has led to a near-complete halt in movement across the international border at Panitanki, West Bengal, leaving hundreds of trucks stranded on the Indian side, according to officials.

Since Monday afternoon, vehicle movement through the Panitanki border has been suspended, though no official announcement has been made. Authorities have set up checkpoints, conducting vehicle and identification checks from early morning onwards.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of Nepal resigned amidst significant anti-government protests, which saw the storming of political establishments and instances of arson. As a result, both Indian and Nepalese forces have intensified security measures across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

