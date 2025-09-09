Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin Champions Dravidian Model of Progress in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the BJP and AIADMK governments, praising the DMK's progress-focused leadership. He highlighted the state's innovative schemes, including the Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme. He started his election campaign, emphasizing state autonomy and DMK president M K Stalin's leadership.

Updated: 09-09-2025 21:54 IST
  Country:
  India

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin took a strong stance against the functioning of the BJP-led central government and the previous AIADMK regime, promoting the DMK as a paragon of progress and social justice.

He credited Chief Minister M K Stalin for the state's innovative programs, especially the Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme, which has gained attention from other states like Punjab. Udhayanidhi shared these sentiments while distributing welfare assistance in Kancheepuram.

His remarks came as part of his election campaign for the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls, during which he urged DMK members to support state autonomy and strategize for the poll battle.

