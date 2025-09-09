Congress Gears Up for Bihar Assembly Elections: Strategic Talks and Alliances

As the Bihar Assembly elections draw near, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi convened with state leaders to chart a path forward. Discussions centered around campaign strategies, seat sharing, and candidate selection to strengthen the party's position.

In a press briefing, Krishna Allavaru, AICC in-charge for Bihar, revealed that the meeting resulted in formulating a future strategy. Key components include aligning with the Hemant Soren-led JMM and Pashupati Kumar Paras' RLJP to empower the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) against the ruling party.

Allavaru assured ongoing talks with alliance partners, emphasizing the need for cooperation and sacrifices to integrate more parties into the opposition coalition. The discussion follows a recent coordination meeting led by Tejashwi Yadav, signaling a united front as part of the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)