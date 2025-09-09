Left Menu

Protests Ignite Nepal: PM Resignation Fails to Quell Chaos

Amidst widespread unrest in Nepal, protesters escalated violence by targeting key governmental and personal properties following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation. Despite curfews, incidents of arson and vandalism continued. Authorities, including the army, called for restraint and dialogue to address the underlying issues fueled by corruption and media restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In Nepal, rampant unrest persists with protesters setting iconic sites ablaze, despite the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday. The aftermath of his resignation saw significant governmental and personal properties damaged, as citizens expressed their outrage over corruption and restrictions on social media.

The army assumed control over security measures on Tuesday night after arson and vandalism erupted across the nation. Videos captured on social media revealed distressing scenes of political figures and their families under siege, with many sustaining injuries amid the chaos.

Authorities, including the army chief and police inspectors, urged calm and dialogue to resolve the crisis. They emphasized the importance of preserving national unity and protecting public property, while international communities also called for restraint from all parties involved.

