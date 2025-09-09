Left Menu

Nepal in Turmoil: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Gen Z-Led Protests

Nepal plunged into a political crisis as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amidst intense protests. Driven mainly by students, these demonstrations criticized the government for corruption and lavish lifestyles. Despite social media bans being lifted, tensions remained high with calls for peaceful resolution intensifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:03 IST
Nepal is facing a significant political crisis after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned following massive protests. This unrest, led predominantly by younger citizens, particularly students tagged as 'Gen Z', erupted over a government-imposed social media ban but quickly expanded to include broader issues such as government corruption.

Even with Oli's resignation, the protests escalated, leading to further violence. Demonstrators set fire to government buildings, including the homes of prominent leaders, amidst heavy security deployment. The protesters' demands include accountability for alleged corruption and a deeper systemic change.

In a bid to bring calm, Nepal's President and Army have called for national unity and dialogue. The protests have also cast a spotlight on the opulence and perceived corruption within the country's political elite, as protesters leverage social media to amplify their message despite earlier bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

