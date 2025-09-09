Nepal in Turmoil: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Gen Z-Led Protests
Nepal plunged into a political crisis as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amidst intense protests. Driven mainly by students, these demonstrations criticized the government for corruption and lavish lifestyles. Despite social media bans being lifted, tensions remained high with calls for peaceful resolution intensifying.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal is facing a significant political crisis after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned following massive protests. This unrest, led predominantly by younger citizens, particularly students tagged as 'Gen Z', erupted over a government-imposed social media ban but quickly expanded to include broader issues such as government corruption.
Even with Oli's resignation, the protests escalated, leading to further violence. Demonstrators set fire to government buildings, including the homes of prominent leaders, amidst heavy security deployment. The protesters' demands include accountability for alleged corruption and a deeper systemic change.
In a bid to bring calm, Nepal's President and Army have called for national unity and dialogue. The protests have also cast a spotlight on the opulence and perceived corruption within the country's political elite, as protesters leverage social media to amplify their message despite earlier bans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Resignation Sparks Hope: Young Nepalis Stand Against Corruption
Nepal's Fierce Youth Movement Topples Prime Minister Amid Social Media Ban
Crusade Against Corruption: Uttarakhand’s Vigilance Triumphs
Corruption Charges Echo in Formula-E Race Controversy
Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs Ranga Reddy Official