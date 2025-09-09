Left Menu

Historic Raid Seizes $313 Million in Assets from Ecuador's Border Command

Ecuadorian police conducted a massive raid, seizing over $313 million in real estate from the Comandos de la Frontera. This group allegedly infiltrated the financial system with funds from organized crime, including drug trafficking. President Daniel Noboa heralded the operation as a pivotal strike against criminal economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:04 IST
Historic Raid Seizes $313 Million in Assets from Ecuador's Border Command
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

In an unprecedented move, Ecuadorian police executed a large-scale raid, confiscating real estate assets worth over $313 million from the notorious organization known as the Comandos de la Frontera.

This armed group is accused of integrating illicitly acquired funds into the national financial system with ties to organized crime and drug trafficking.

President Daniel Noboa described the operation as the most significant impact on criminal economies in the country's history, signaling a critical victory for law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Arjunpur: Community Uproar Over Dalit Man's Fatal Stabbing

Tragedy in Arjunpur: Community Uproar Over Dalit Man's Fatal Stabbing

 India
2
Infant Found Dumped in Ambarnath Drain Shocks Community

Infant Found Dumped in Ambarnath Drain Shocks Community

 India
3
Canada and Spain Secure Classified Info Exchange Agreement

Canada and Spain Secure Classified Info Exchange Agreement

 Canada
4
Intruder in Naval Uniform Escapes with Rifle in Mumbai

Intruder in Naval Uniform Escapes with Rifle in Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025