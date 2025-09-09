Historic Raid Seizes $313 Million in Assets from Ecuador's Border Command
Ecuadorian police conducted a massive raid, seizing over $313 million in real estate from the Comandos de la Frontera. This group allegedly infiltrated the financial system with funds from organized crime, including drug trafficking. President Daniel Noboa heralded the operation as a pivotal strike against criminal economies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:04 IST
- Country:
- Ecuador
In an unprecedented move, Ecuadorian police executed a large-scale raid, confiscating real estate assets worth over $313 million from the notorious organization known as the Comandos de la Frontera.
This armed group is accused of integrating illicitly acquired funds into the national financial system with ties to organized crime and drug trafficking.
President Daniel Noboa described the operation as the most significant impact on criminal economies in the country's history, signaling a critical victory for law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Police Intensifies Efforts to Boost Convictions in Crimes Against Women
Horrifying Crime: Man Arrested, Another on the Run in Assault Case
Bureaucrats Battle Cybercrime: Fake Accounts on the Rise
K Sera Sera Unveils 'Ab Tak 112': A Captivating Crime Biopic on Mumbai's Fearless Cop
Trump Leverages Tragic Train Stabbing to Push Crime Crackdown Agenda