Historic Raid Seizes $313 Million in Assets from Ecuador's Border Command

In an unprecedented move, Ecuadorian police executed a large-scale raid, confiscating real estate assets worth over $313 million from the notorious organization known as the Comandos de la Frontera.

This armed group is accused of integrating illicitly acquired funds into the national financial system with ties to organized crime and drug trafficking.

President Daniel Noboa described the operation as the most significant impact on criminal economies in the country's history, signaling a critical victory for law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)