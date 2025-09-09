Netanyahu's Stance: End of Immunity for Terror Leaders

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a major policy shift on Tuesday, declaring that leaders of terrorist organizations will no longer enjoy a safe haven. This statement comes in the wake of Israel's recent offensive targeting Hamas leaders stationed in Doha.

In a televised address, Netanyahu strongly emphasized that the era in which terrorist leaders could consider themselves immune from consequences has ended. 'The days are over when terror leaders can enjoy immunity of any kind,' he stated emphatically.

This move is part of Israel's broader strategy to intensify its efforts against what it perceives as terrorism, reinforcing Netanyahu's commitment to national security.

