C P Radhakrishnan: A New Era as India's 15th Vice President

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan has been elected as India's 15th Vice President, defeating Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy. Radhakrishnan, who received 452 votes, benefited from apparent cross-voting amid substantial support for his candidacy from non-NDA factions.

Official results confirmed a turnout of 98.2% among Members of Parliament, with Radhakrishnan's victory showcasing the NDA's numerical advantage and a significant margin. The Opposition, which backed Reddy, was surprised by the extent of support Radhakrishnan received, indicating internal divisions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Radhakrishnan, emphasizing his extensive public service experience. As the ex-officio chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, Radhakrishnan is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing parliamentary discussions and upholding constitutional values.