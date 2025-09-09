Left Menu

Nepal's Unrest: Army Chief Calls for Dialogue Amidst Turmoil

Amid nationwide protests in Nepal following Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation, Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel urged protesters to engage in dialogue. The unrest, sparked by deaths during demonstrations against corruption and social media bans, sees violent acts against government buildings and leaders' residences.

In a call for peace amidst ongoing turmoil, Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel has urged protesters to engage in dialogue. His appeal came after nationwide demonstrations continued despite Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation.

The protests, driven by public outcry over corruption and a temporary social media ban, have resulted in violence, including the burning of government buildings and residences of political figures. Even Oli's departure appeared to have little impact on quelling the unrest.

In response to the chaos, which saw at least 19 people killed in police actions, the Nepal Army has assumed security operations as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, calling for public cooperation and discouraging destructive behaviors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

