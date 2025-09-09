Unity in Diversity: Opposition’s Political Success in Vice Presidential Election
CPI(M) leader M A Baby expressed satisfaction with the opposition's political success in the vice presidential elections, highlighting their unity. He hopes the new vice president, C P Radhakrishnan, will uphold constitutional values despite potential pressure from RSS and BJP. Opposition unity exhibited amidst BJP-NDA’s numerical win.
In the face of numerical defeat, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby has hailed the opposition's political victory in the vice presidential election as a testament to their unified front.
Despite the BJP-NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan securing the role with 452 votes against B Sudershan Reddy's 300, the opposition's cohesion was evident according to Baby, making their political statement resonate beyond numbers.
Baby voiced hope that Radhakrishnan would resist RSS-BJP pressures and maintain constitutional sanctity, underscoring the opposition's collective stance on the importance of upholding democratic principles.
