C P Radhakrishnan: A New Era for India's Parliamentary Democracy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night extended congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan following his decisive victory in the vice-presidential election, where he secured 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300.

Shah expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan's tenure will mark significant milestones in parliamentary democracy, enhancing the quality of political discourse in India.

Radhakrishnan, known for his grassroots leadership and administrative expertise, is expected to bring transformative changes to the Upper House, with a focus on uplifting the marginalized sections of society.