C P Radhakrishnan: A New Era for India's Parliamentary Democracy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on his victory in the vice presidential election. Radhakrishnan won with 452 votes, aiming to elevate political discourse and parliamentary democracy. Shah praised his leadership and knowledge, believing Radhakrishnan will positively impact India's parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:47 IST
C P Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night extended congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan following his decisive victory in the vice-presidential election, where he secured 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300.

Shah expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan's tenure will mark significant milestones in parliamentary democracy, enhancing the quality of political discourse in India.

Radhakrishnan, known for his grassroots leadership and administrative expertise, is expected to bring transformative changes to the Upper House, with a focus on uplifting the marginalized sections of society.

