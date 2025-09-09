Victory for Nationalistic Ideology: C P Radhakrishnan's Path to Development by 2047
Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan hailed his election as a testament to nationalistic ideology, pledging to make India a developed nation by 2047. Securing 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300, Radhakrishnan emphasized collaboration and development over politics in his victory address.
- Country:
- India
Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan characterized his recent election to India's second-highest constitutional position as a triumph for nationalistic values, committing to propel the country toward developed nation status by 2047.
Radhakrishnan emerged victorious in the vice presidential race with 452 votes, overshadowing his opposition counterpart B Sudershan Reddy, who garnered 300 votes. He acknowledged the ideological battle acknowledged by the opposition but affirmed that the nationalistic ideology prevailed, describing his win as a victory for every Indian.
In his new role, Radhakrishnan vowed to prioritize development over politics, asserting that democracy thrives when both ruling and opposition parties work harmoniously. He emphasized the importance of working within the democratic framework to achieve national progress.
ALSO READ
India Joins Multinational Military Exercise in Russia: Strengthening Defense Ties
India Calls for Restraint Amid Rising Tensions in Doha
Rising Stars and Challenges: Indian Boxers Shine Amidst Tough Battles at World Championships
Abhishek Sharma: India's New Ace in T20 Cricket
C P Radhakrishnan Elected as India's 15th Vice President Amidst Political Dynamics