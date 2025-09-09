Victory for Nationalistic Ideology: C P Radhakrishnan's Path to Development by 2047

Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan characterized his recent election to India's second-highest constitutional position as a triumph for nationalistic values, committing to propel the country toward developed nation status by 2047.

Radhakrishnan emerged victorious in the vice presidential race with 452 votes, overshadowing his opposition counterpart B Sudershan Reddy, who garnered 300 votes. He acknowledged the ideological battle acknowledged by the opposition but affirmed that the nationalistic ideology prevailed, describing his win as a victory for every Indian.

In his new role, Radhakrishnan vowed to prioritize development over politics, asserting that democracy thrives when both ruling and opposition parties work harmoniously. He emphasized the importance of working within the democratic framework to achieve national progress.