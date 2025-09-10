Left Menu

India Calls for Restraint Amid Rising Tensions in Doha

India expressed deep concern over Israeli strikes on Doha. The Ministry of External Affairs urged restraint and diplomacy to maintain peace and security in the region, emphasizing the potential adverse effects on regional stability.

India has voiced significant apprehension over recent Israeli strikes on Doha, highlighting the potential impact on regional security.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed its concerns about developments that threaten to destabilize peace in the area.

The MEA urged all parties to exercise restraint and engage in diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

