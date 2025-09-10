Iran Resumes Cooperation with IAEA Amid Tense Global Climate
Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency have signed an agreement in Cairo to restart cooperation, focusing on nuclear facility inspections. This development comes as France, Germany, and the UK move to reimpose sanctions on Iran, following Iran's suspension of cooperation after recent hostilities involving Israel and the US.
Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have inked an agreement to renew collaboration, particularly concerning nuclear facility inspections. This accord, sealed in Cairo, aims to bridge gaps and restore transparency around Iran's nuclear activities.
The development occurs at a critical juncture, with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi engaged in dialogues over Iran's nuclear capabilities. Concurrently, France, Germany, and the UK have commenced the process of reimposing sanctions on Iran as of August 28.
In a backdrop of regional tensions, Iran previously halted its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog. This decision followed Iran's 12-day conflict with Israel, during which strategic strikes by Israel and the US targeted Iranian nuclear sites. The renewed agreement marks a shift in Iran's stance towards international nuclear engagement.
