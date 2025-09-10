Left Menu

Iran Resumes Cooperation with IAEA Amid Tense Global Climate

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency have signed an agreement in Cairo to restart cooperation, focusing on nuclear facility inspections. This development comes as France, Germany, and the UK move to reimpose sanctions on Iran, following Iran's suspension of cooperation after recent hostilities involving Israel and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-09-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 00:14 IST
Iran Resumes Cooperation with IAEA Amid Tense Global Climate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have inked an agreement to renew collaboration, particularly concerning nuclear facility inspections. This accord, sealed in Cairo, aims to bridge gaps and restore transparency around Iran's nuclear activities.

The development occurs at a critical juncture, with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi engaged in dialogues over Iran's nuclear capabilities. Concurrently, France, Germany, and the UK have commenced the process of reimposing sanctions on Iran as of August 28.

In a backdrop of regional tensions, Iran previously halted its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog. This decision followed Iran's 12-day conflict with Israel, during which strategic strikes by Israel and the US targeted Iranian nuclear sites. The renewed agreement marks a shift in Iran's stance towards international nuclear engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

 United States
2
Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

 Global
3
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global
4
EU Condemns Israel's Doha Air Strike

EU Condemns Israel's Doha Air Strike

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025