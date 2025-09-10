Bolsonaro's Downfall: High Stakes at Brazil's Supreme Court
Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes accuses former President Jair Bolsonaro of leading a criminal group to overturn the 2022 election. Bolsonaro faces charges of organizing a coup and inciting riots. The trial could result in a 40-year sentence, with possible political repercussions as allies push for his amnesty.
Brazil's Supreme Court is on the verge of delivering a verdict in the high-profile trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Justice Alexandre de Moraes has accused Bolsonaro of orchestrating a criminal group with the intent to overturn the 2022 presidential election results.
The charges against Bolsonaro are severe, including attempts to violently abolish democracy, organizing a coup, and inciting the January 2023 riots. The trial unfolds as Brazil's judicial system works to identify the responsible individuals, with Bolsonaro facing a potential 40-year prison sentence.
Political ramifications loom, as Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas advocates for a congressional move that could offer Bolsonaro amnesty, signaling ongoing power struggles ahead of future elections.
