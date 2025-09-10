Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Israel Strikes in Doha
German officials have condemned Israel's military action in Doha, describing it as a violation of Qatari sovereignty and a hindrance to hostage release efforts. The attack resulted in the death of five Hamas members, increasing regional tensions and complicating diplomatic initiatives for peace.
German officials have expressed strong condemnation of Israel's recent military strike on Hamas targets in Qatar. Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul labeled the attack as "unacceptable," citing it as a breach of Qatar's territorial sovereignty.
The German leadership emphasized that such actions undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages. Qatar is seen as a pivotal player in fostering a ceasefire and resolving the crisis, with Merz engaging in direct communication with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
In the attack, five Hamas members, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya, were killed. The incident has added to the complexities of regional diplomacy, drawing concern over potential escalation.
ALSO READ
Qatar Condemns Israeli Attack as a Violation of International Norms
Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Young Victim
Terror Strikes Again: Latest ADF Attack Claims 60 Lives in Eastern Congo
White House describes Israeli attack on Hamas in Qatar as an 'unfortunate incident' that didn't advance peace in region, reports AP.
Israel gave US advance notice of attack on Hamas in Qatar; White House says it warned Qataris, reports AP.