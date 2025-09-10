Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Israel Strikes in Doha

German officials have expressed strong condemnation of Israel's recent military strike on Hamas targets in Qatar. Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul labeled the attack as "unacceptable," citing it as a breach of Qatar's territorial sovereignty.

The German leadership emphasized that such actions undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages. Qatar is seen as a pivotal player in fostering a ceasefire and resolving the crisis, with Merz engaging in direct communication with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

In the attack, five Hamas members, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya, were killed. The incident has added to the complexities of regional diplomacy, drawing concern over potential escalation.