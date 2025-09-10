Left Menu

Italy Backs Qatar Amid Rising Tensions in the Middle East

Italy has expressed its solidarity with Qatar following Israeli airstrikes in Doha, calling for efforts to prevent further escalation. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani both emphasized the need for ceasefires and negotiations to avert a deeper crisis in the Middle East.

Italy has voiced its support for Qatar in response to Israel's recent airstrike targeting Hamas in Doha, emphasizing the necessity to avert further escalation in the region.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared her and Italy's unequivocal solidarity with Qatar, commending the country's efforts to bring peace to Gaza and assist Israel in recovering hostages.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani underscored the importance of reaching a ceasefire and conducting negotiations to establish a lasting truce, warning against a looming crisis that could have catastrophic repercussions for the entire Middle East.

