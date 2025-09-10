Italy Backs Qatar Amid Rising Tensions in the Middle East

Italy has voiced its support for Qatar in response to Israel's recent airstrike targeting Hamas in Doha, emphasizing the necessity to avert further escalation in the region.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared her and Italy's unequivocal solidarity with Qatar, commending the country's efforts to bring peace to Gaza and assist Israel in recovering hostages.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani underscored the importance of reaching a ceasefire and conducting negotiations to establish a lasting truce, warning against a looming crisis that could have catastrophic repercussions for the entire Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)