Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel's Targeted Killings Amid Gaza War

Israel has launched a series of targeted airstrikes, killing senior leaders of Hamas and its allies since the lethal October 7, 2023, attack by militants. High-profile figures from groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis have been eliminated, amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Israel's self-defense measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 10-09-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 02:54 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Targeted Killings Amid Gaza War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a volatile escalation, Israel's military operations in Gaza have intensified following a militant-led attack on October 7, 2023. The targeted airstrikes have led to the deaths of multiple prominent figures from Hamas and its allied groups, sparking widespread international discussions on the conflict's implications.

On Tuesday, Israel targeted a high-level gathering in Doha, Qatar, aimed at mediating negotiations for a ceasefire, striking key Hamas leaders during discussions. Despite the deadly strike, Hamas confirmed that all targeted officials survived the attack, highlighting the complex nature of this ongoing conflict.

The recent strikes have seen key figures from Hezbollah and the Houthis perish, including Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah's longtime leader. The strikes underscore Israel's strategic objective to dismantle opposing leadership, continuing a historical pattern of high-stakes military engagements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Dominant Win Paves Way to World Cup Qualification

England's Dominant Win Paves Way to World Cup Qualification

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Djed Spence Becomes England's First Muslim Football Star

Breaking Barriers: Djed Spence Becomes England's First Muslim Football Star

 Serbia
3
Rebalancing Defense Dollars: UN's New Call to Action

Rebalancing Defense Dollars: UN's New Call to Action

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrike on Qatar Sparks Global Outrage

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrike on Qatar Sparks Global Outrage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025