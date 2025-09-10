Tensions Escalate: Israel's Targeted Killings Amid Gaza War

In a volatile escalation, Israel's military operations in Gaza have intensified following a militant-led attack on October 7, 2023. The targeted airstrikes have led to the deaths of multiple prominent figures from Hamas and its allied groups, sparking widespread international discussions on the conflict's implications.

On Tuesday, Israel targeted a high-level gathering in Doha, Qatar, aimed at mediating negotiations for a ceasefire, striking key Hamas leaders during discussions. Despite the deadly strike, Hamas confirmed that all targeted officials survived the attack, highlighting the complex nature of this ongoing conflict.

The recent strikes have seen key figures from Hezbollah and the Houthis perish, including Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah's longtime leader. The strikes underscore Israel's strategic objective to dismantle opposing leadership, continuing a historical pattern of high-stakes military engagements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)