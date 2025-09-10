Left Menu

Celebrating Leadership: C P Radhakrishnan Elected Vice President

Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan congratulates C P Radhakrishnan on his election as Vice President. He praised Radhakrishnan's profound experience and commitment to development. The University Act of 1984 makes the Vice President the ex officio Chancellor of Pondicherry Central University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 10-09-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 10:37 IST
Celebrating Leadership: C P Radhakrishnan Elected Vice President
Vice President
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan extended heartfelt congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan for his recent election as Vice President. In a statement on Tuesday, Kailashnathan expressed his best wishes for the newly appointed leader.

Highlighting Radhakrishnan's vast experience and expertise in administration, Kailashnathan noted that such skills are crucial for continued and cohesive national development. He emphasized that Radhakrishnan's dedication to public service is a guiding light for younger generations.

Radhakrishnan, who previously held the position of Lt Governor of Puducherry before being appointed as Governor of Maharashtra, also serves as the ex officio Chancellor of Pondicherry Central University, as per the establishment Act of the university in 1984.

TRENDING

1
Europe at the Crossroads: Energy Security and New Dependencies

Europe at the Crossroads: Energy Security and New Dependencies

 Global
2
Royal Enfield Slashes Prices on 350cc Bikes

Royal Enfield Slashes Prices on 350cc Bikes

 India
3
Indian Shooters Struggle in ISSF World Cup Amid Chinese Dominance

Indian Shooters Struggle in ISSF World Cup Amid Chinese Dominance

 China
4
High Court Orders Probe into Policemen's Alleged Land Grabbing

High Court Orders Probe into Policemen's Alleged Land Grabbing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025