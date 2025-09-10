Celebrating Leadership: C P Radhakrishnan Elected Vice President
Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan congratulates C P Radhakrishnan on his election as Vice President. He praised Radhakrishnan's profound experience and commitment to development. The University Act of 1984 makes the Vice President the ex officio Chancellor of Pondicherry Central University.
Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan extended heartfelt congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan for his recent election as Vice President. In a statement on Tuesday, Kailashnathan expressed his best wishes for the newly appointed leader.
Highlighting Radhakrishnan's vast experience and expertise in administration, Kailashnathan noted that such skills are crucial for continued and cohesive national development. He emphasized that Radhakrishnan's dedication to public service is a guiding light for younger generations.
Radhakrishnan, who previously held the position of Lt Governor of Puducherry before being appointed as Governor of Maharashtra, also serves as the ex officio Chancellor of Pondicherry Central University, as per the establishment Act of the university in 1984.
