C.P. Radhakrishnan: A Journey from Coimbatore to Vice President of India

C.P. Radhakrishnan has ascended to the role of India's 15th Vice President after triumphing in the recent elections. He garnered 452 votes, defeating former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, who secured 300 votes.

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein extended their congratulations to Radhakrishnan. Emphasizing his deep connection with the public, they expressed confidence in his ability to guide the Rajya Sabha with integrity and insight.

Radhakrishnan, a senior BJP figure, hails from Coimbatore and has previously served as the governor of Jharkhand and Telangana. His election marks a continuation of his broad political journey, enriched by years of dedicated public service.

